If you’re thinking about Medicare, be aware of this scam

If you’re considering signing up for Medicare, be wary. Scammers are using open enrollment to try to get your money and your personal data.

The Bureau Business Bureau said these schemes are often carried out through unsolicited phone calls and text messages. Some scammers will also try to offer lower prices for your current plan.

The BBB warns your Medicare number is most at risk because it’s a unique ID like a social security number.

“If somebody calls you and says you need new cards or it’s time to upgrade your plan and they ask for that Medicare number, hang up unless you know exactly who it is,” said Melanie McGovern with the BBB.

Experts also warn of free expensive gifts or health screenings in exchange for providing your Medicare ID number or other personal data.

