Medical debt relief plan approved for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — A plan that could relieve some medical debt in North Carolina is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Governor Roy Cooper’s office said the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the plan Friday.

Now, the State Health Department must move forward with local hospitals.

The plan will offer hospitals more money for Medicaid if they relieve all debt considered uncollectable.

There are other rules, including relieving debts from as far back as the start of 2017.

VIDEO: How to wipe out medical debt

