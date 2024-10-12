Ikea sets debut for south Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Ikea will debut its new, small-format store in south Charlotte next week. The Swedish furniture retailer opens its 15,000-square-foot store at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16.

It’s at 10844 Providence Road, in the Promenade on Providence shopping center. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Plans call for tours, giveaways and food sampling.

That store introduces Ikea’s “plan-and-order point store” model to the market. It store aims to meet evolving shopper needs, the company says.

