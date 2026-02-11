Illegal drugs and firearms seized in Statesville drug bust

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Statesville man in a large drug bust on Saturday.

Erik Brian Luhrs faces multiple felony charges including drug manufacturing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said in a release.

Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on Marlow Woods Lane after receiving several complaints from the community. The search resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs, weapons and evidence consistent with the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

Investigators say they recovered around 24 grams of cocaine, 129 grams of mushrooms and 98.46 grams of marijuana during the search. They also found cash and packaging materials typically used for drug trafficking.

Deputies also seized multiple guns, rounds of ammunition and body armor. Luhrs is a convicted felon and is legally prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

“This case is a clear example of how an observant and engaged community helps law enforcement take action,” Sheriff Campbell said. “Tips from residents allow us to identify and remove repeat offenders, making our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

Luhrs faces charges including felony manufacturing of marijuana and mushrooms, as well as maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. He was also charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I, II and VI controlled substances.

Prior to this arrest, Luhrs had 14 outstanding charges awaiting trial. He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.

