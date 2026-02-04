Major cash seizure on I-85 linked to illegal drug activity

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department K-9 Unit and Special Investigations Unit seized more than $500,000 in cash during a traffic stop on Tuesday. The seizure occurred on Interstate 85 and is believed to be associated with illegal drug activity.

The currency was discovered after police stopped a tractor-trailer for a traffic violation and a K-9 alerted officers to the odor of narcotics. Members of the Special Investigations Unit assisted with the search that led to the discovery of the concealed funds inside.

The cash was packaged in numerous individual bundles.

Investigators noted that this method of packaging is consistent with techniques commonly used to hide large sums of money associated with drug trafficking and money laundering.

The search took more than a half-day. A trash ca was in a pallet full of other trash cans.

“The trailer was fully loaded with pallets of boxes,” said Gaston County Police Capt. Jeff Phelps.

They finally got to a box and found and bags of bills inside of that trash can.

The smell of drugs often lingers in cash, police said.

“Very often, it’s likely when you are transporting large amounts of cash to another location across state to another region of the country,” Phelps said. “It’s for the purpose of laundering the money.”

He said I-85 is packed with commuters, tourists, and professional drivers transporting legal items to sell and, almost daily, there are people transporting items that won’t show up on a shipping statement.

“There are so many 18-wheelers, tractor-trailers on the interstate, it’s easy to blend in,” Phelps said.

He said this seizure had a huge impact for the person waiting for the money, but he said there are likely more trucks doing the same thing on the interstate as you read this news article.

The Gaston County Police Department issued a statement regarding the operation and its impact on the local area.

“Through strategic coordination and proactive investigations, the Gaston County Police Department remains committed to reducing the prevalence of dangerous drugs and combating criminal activity in our community,” the department stated. “These efforts are part of our mission to foster a safer, more secure environment for all residents of Gaston County.”

The investigation into the seizure and the source of the currency remains ongoing.

