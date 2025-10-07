Illegal fireworks spark major fire at Indian Trail’s Biscuitville restaurant

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A fire broke out at the Biscuitville restaurant in Indian Trail on October 5, just before midnight, causing damages estimated to exceed $250,000.

The fire was reportedly started by illegal fireworks discharged in the area between the Cook Out and Biscuitville restaurants.

Multiple fire departments, including Hemby Bridge, Stallings, Bakers, Monroe, and Matthews, responded to the blaze along with the Union County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire crews managed to bring the blaze under control quickly, but the business sustained significant damage and remains impacted. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Investigators have launched an extensive and ongoing investigation and are actively pursuing all known leads.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the fire or who has additional information, photos, or video footage is urged to contact investigators immediately.

