‘I’m blessed’: Pat Cotham reflects on time as county commissioner following loss on Super Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — It’s the end of an era.

Pat Cotham, a mainstay on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissions won’t be on the ballot in November.

Democrats across the county rejected Cotham’s At-Large run on Super Tuesday.

“Now a lot of people are in the Democratic Party from what I have experienced. They are very focused on one issue, you know, pick an issue. And that’s all they care about,” Cotham said, “I care about the people, about helping people. And that I’m not focused on, you know, one issue, because people have more than one issue. And more things affecting their lives.”

