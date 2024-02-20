‘I’m concerned’: Neighbors protesting proposed megasite development in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. — Developers in Burke County hope to turn nearly 1,300 acres around Lake James into an industrial megasite. Now, neighbors are expressing their concerns over how their lives could change.

“We moved to the country to be in the country and this is part of our retirement plan,” said Patrick Stephens, a resident of the community.

So far, the Great Meadows megasite near Lake James has received $35 million in state funding. A petition against it garnered thousands of signatures from concerned neighbors.

“I’m concerned for my taxes. I’m concerned for my environment. I’m concerned for eminent domain,” said one resident.

Neighbors are fighting to keep the thousands of acres untouched. Local county leaders feel the economic impact is justified.

