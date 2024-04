CHARLOTTE — Alt-rockers Imagine Dragons are embarking on their biggest North American headlining tour to date and the schedule includes a stop in the Queen City.

The band will perform at PNC Music Pavilion on Aug. 28.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through livenation.com.

The tour coincides with the release of the group’s latest album, “Loom,” which comes out June 28.

