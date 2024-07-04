Impaired driver hits police cruiser in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is being charged after crashing into the back of a police vehicle Wednesday night.

Police say the crash happened near the 1300 block of Gaston Ave in Gastonia around 9:25 p.m.

Officials have identified the driver as 32-year-old Jouse Perez of Gastonia.

Following their investigation, officers have determined that the driver was impaired when the accident happened.

The Gastonia Police Department urges everyone this holiday weekend not to drink and drive.

So far, there is no word on if anyone was injured in this crash but we are asking officials.

