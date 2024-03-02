In-state undergraduate tuition frozen for UNC System schools for 8th year

CHARLOTTE — Undergraduate students from North Carolina won’t see a change in their tuition for at least another year if they attend a UNC System university.
On Thursday, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors decided to freeze in-state undergraduate tuition rates. They cited challenges with FAFSA, the application for government-issued student loans, as the reason for the freeze.
The UNC System’s average annual in-state undergraduate tuition is $4,553.
The system president, Peter Hans, advised campus leaders to extend enrollment deposit deadlines because of delays in FAFSA processing. He also called for flexibility and increased communication with students.
“Our commitment to college affordability is unwavering,” Hans said. “The UNC System will continue to hold the line on costs and keep its doors open to any qualified student who wishes to pursue a degree at our outstanding universities.”
UNC System institutions include:
- Appalachian State University
- East Carolina University
- Elizabeth City State University
- Fayetteville State University
- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
- North Carolina Central University
- North Carolina State University
- University of North Carolina Asheville
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- University of North Carolina at Pembroke
- University of North Carolina School of the Arts
- University of North Carolina Wilmington
- Western Carolina University
- Winston-Salem State University
This is the eighth year in a row of frozen tuition.
(WATCH: Duke University offering free tuition to many students in the Carolinas)
©2024 Cox Media Group