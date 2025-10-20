The increased cost of the full implementation of eCourts

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina courts have completed a transition to digital records, moving court documents from the last 13 counties to the cloud this month.

“Full implementation of the eCourts project is a significant milestone in modernizing the North Carolina court system,” said Director of the Administrative Office of Courts Ryan S. Boyce in a press release.

The transition is part of a contract with Tyler Technologies, a Texas-based company, which began in 2019 with an initial value of $85 million.

VIDEO: North Carolina becomes first state to move entire court system to the cloud

