Local

The increased cost of the full implementation of eCourts

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The final group of counties to implement the eCourts conversion, which began in February 2023, went online Oct. 13. All 100 North Carolina counties now have online access to court records and services. (NC Administrative Office of the Courts)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina courts have completed a transition to digital records, moving court documents from the last 13 counties to the cloud this month.

ALSO READ: Union County courts embrace electronic conversion, while some report snags

“Full implementation of the eCourts project is a significant milestone in modernizing the North Carolina court system,” said Director of the Administrative Office of Courts Ryan S. Boyce in a press release.

The transition is part of a contract with Tyler Technologies, a Texas-based company, which began in 2019 with an initial value of $85 million.

Read more here.

VIDEO: North Carolina becomes first state to move entire court system to the cloud

North Carolina becomes first state to move entire court system to the cloud

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read