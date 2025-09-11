‘Incredibly disappointing’: Light rail robbery case dropped after a year

CHARLOTTE — Almost three weeks after the deadly stabbing on the light rail, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned the case for another light rail attack from 2024 has been thrown out.

Fourteen months ago, a man said he was attacked at the Parkwood light rail station.

Channel 9 first introduced Michael Zytkow in July 2024 after he said he helped detain the suspect, Darius Gillard, who had just stolen the victim’s cell phone at the light rail stop.

Zytkow fought the suspect and held him until police arrived, he said.

Gillard was then charged with common law robbery.

Zytkow shared videos of the incident and said he was hoping to see the case go through the courts.

In the wake of the most recent deadly tragedy along the light rail, Zytkow says he went to check on this case and found it had been dismissed.

“It’s just incredibly disappointing to hear,” Zytkow said. “In my mind, this seems like an open and shut case.”

After looking into Gillard, Channel 9 found this case is no longer listed online, but he did have other new charges of assault from just months ago.

