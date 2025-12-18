Indian Land neighbors battle rezoning amid rampant development

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — There’s an ongoing battle over a proposed retail development in Indian Land. Neighbors helped shoot it down, but there’s a chance it could still have life.

A developer wants to rezone 71 acres of land near Sun City, but some people who live there tell Channel 9’s Tina Terry that this is too much.

“Yeah, there’s way too much development,” said Jonathan Griffin, a neighbor who lives near Highway 521. “We remember when there was one red light. Now there’s 50 every 10 feet.”

CF Smith Property Group LLC has asked the county planning commission to rezone the area from low-density residential to regional business. That would make room for commercial development.

Griffith says he’s concerned about the traffic the project could create.

“Traffic in the morning instead of 10, 15 [minutes] to the state line, you gotta spend 30 to 40 minutes going all the way around to Rock Hill,” Griffith said.

He’s not alone, neighbors spoke out at a packed meeting Tuesday night saying recent development, including a new Costco and Target stores have already created too much congestion.

“At 6:30 p.m., Route 160 at 521 was bumper to bumper at 6:30 this evening, and then we want to add another 1,500 parking spaces for stores,” one neighbor said.

The planning commission denied this rezoning request, but Channel 9 learned the county council will have a final say in a meeting next year.

