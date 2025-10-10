New Target and Costco opening in Lancaster County as leaders push road improvements

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A new Target store in Indian Land isn’t officially open yet, but hundreds of shoppers are already visiting daily. It’s one of several new developments, including a Costco and Lowe’s Foods, which are expected to draw thousands more people to Lancaster County. With that growth, county leaders are pushing for a 1% sales tax to help fund road projects, including widening Highway 521.

“A lot of guests rode past (the Target) and saw cars once we advertise that we’re open I’ll start to get thousands more guests,” said A’Ishaya Johnson, Target store director.

Guests, including Ann Cauthen, drove from Lancaster to check out the new store.

“I wanted to look around, so I’ve just been riding picking up stuff I didn’t need,” Cauthen said.

The development will inevitably add traffic to Highway 321.

“Growth is still the name of the game in Lancaster County,” said Dennis Marstall, Lancaster County administrator.

Next month, Lancaster County leaders will put a 1% transportation sales tax on the ballot to help pay for county road projects, including widening Highway 521.

“Do you want to raise sales tax for transportation? Do you want to authorize the county to borrow up front so we can use that money to start projects you front instead of waiting for money to come in?” Marstall said.

Marstall said 30% of sales taxes come from people who live outside the county.

County leaders are hosting informational meetings to educate people about the ballot questions.

Click here for information on the Lancaster County Transportation Sales Tax Referendum, which will be on November’s ballot.

