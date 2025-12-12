Indian Trail manager to receive key to town after decades of service

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Town Manager Mike McLaurin is set to retire at the end of the year after 49 years in local government.

He plans to retire on December 31. The Town of Indian Trail celebrated him this week before the council meeting.

Mayor David Cohn also presented McLaurin with a key to the Town in recognition of his service to Indian Trail and its residents for the past five years.

McLaurin has been with the Town since August 2020. The town said he helped navigate challenges related to COVID-19 while moving Indian Trail forward.

