Indian Trail Town Council selects new town manager

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Indian Trail Town Council unanimously selected Adam McLamb as the next town manager during a special meeting Monday.

McLamb’s duties will officially begin at the start of the new year, following the retirement of current Town Manager Mike McLaurin on Dec. 31.

According to a release, McLamb has served the town for 20 years in various key roles, including assistant town manager and public works director.

“Being hired as town manager is both a profound honor and a deep responsibility,” McLamb said.

McLamb’s career in Indian Trail began as a part-time engineering intern over two decades ago. He has advanced through several positions, including engineering technician and civil engineer, before becoming the public works director and then assistant town manager.

Under his leadership, the town said the Public Works Department expanded from two employees to 23, managing several special projects and initiatives, such as leading the American Rescue Plan Act committee and developing the Town’s ADA Transition Plan.

“On behalf of the Town Council, I would like to extend our congratulations to Adam on being hired as the next Town Manager for Indian Trail,” Mayor David Cohn said. “He brings with him an institutional knowledge and understanding of Indian Trail, where we’ve been and where we’re headed, that would not have been there if we hired someone from outside the Town. We don’t miss a beat with Adam as town manager.”

Current Town Manager Mike McLaurin will retire after 49 years of experience in local government. During McLaurin’s time, several projects were completed, including the Emerald Woods waterline project and the Chestnut Parkway Phase III project. Town leaders say his work has led to increased citizen outreach and the successful relaunch of the Town’s Citizens Academy, among other achievements.

As the town prepares for this transition, plans to fill the assistant town manager and public works director positions are underway. Visit the Town of Indian Trail website for more information.

