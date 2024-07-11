Indoor pickleball venture snags space here

CHARLOTTE — The Picklr has found its first location in Charlotte. The indoor pickleball club has landed a 55,000-square-foot space at 1801 N. Tryon St.

It will be part of the Foundation Supply adaptive-reuse development is at Keswick and North Tryon streets. Foundation Supply is comprised of two buildings situated between Camp North End, NoDa and Optimist Hall.

The Picklr’s website says it is targeting a December opening.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

