Injury-riddled Davidson women’s basketball team ends season early

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The women’s basketball team for Davidson College is canceling the remainder of their injury-laden season.

Though they began the season with a 12-1 record, the athletic department said Friday it would end early because of a significant number of injuries.

“The physical, mental and emotional toll of this unfortunate and injury-riddled season has brought us to this point. We are incredibly saddened that we cannot finish out the season strong, but feel this is the best decision for our scholar-athletes,” the director of athletics said in a statement.

“This decision is not one that we are taking lightly, as no one wanted it to end this way,” Coach Gayle Fulks said in another statement. “Our team of young women is the strongest, most caring, and most competitive team I have ever been a part of.”

Fulks went on to say the team fought until the end, saying no one else would have responded with “as much grace, strength, and adaptability as our young women did.”

They will end their season with an 18-8 record.

(WATCH BELOW: Davidson town leaders vote to name I-77 interchange after Steph Curry)

Davidson town leaders vote to name I-77 interchange after Steph Curry

©2024 Cox Media Group