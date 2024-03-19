Innocent bystander swarmed by dozens of Mooresville cops over prank call

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A prank call to the Mooresville Police Department led to a jogger getting swarmed by dozens of cops.

On December 12, 2023, police responded to the Waterlynn community in Mooresville after someone called the police department, saying they had just killed their mother and tied up their sisters.

“I saw the Mooresville police come down this road right here. And there was a lot of them, you know, we’re talking not just two to five, it was like 10 to 15, maybe even 20,” said Nate Rose.

The caller gave their name, age and address, but no description of himself. When police arrived, they saw Rose on a jog and surrounded him, causing a traumatic event for an innocent bystander.

“One of them just came out instantly drew his gun and said, ordered me to the ground. I complied. I said my name and where I was from, my age,” said Rose. “I wasn’t fighting them or resisting them.”

Rose had no idea why officers were after him. Police said he was being investigated for murdering his mother.

Eventually, it came out that it all started as a prank call.

