Ardrey Kell High School placed on lockdown due to ‘possible armed person’

CHARLOTTE — Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte was placed on a lockdown Friday afternoon due to a threat.

The school sent a message to families after noon saying, “There is possibly an armed person on campus.”

According to the message from the school, law enforcement officers are at the campus. Sources tell Channel 9 they are sweeping the building.

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on the lockdown.

CMPD said at about 12:35 p.m. that no threat was found and there was no evidence of a shooting.

Police said officers were also called to Community House Middle School to investigate reports of a threat. Both schools were on a precautionary lockdown, CMPD said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Suspect charged in connection to 2nd UNC Chapel Hill lockdown)

Suspect charged in connection to 2nd UNC Chapel Hill lockdown

©2023 Cox Media Group