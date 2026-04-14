Input sessions continue for CMS program choice plan

CHARLOTTE — Parents have another chance to weigh in on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ proposed draft plan Wednesday.

The district is allowing students to go to any school in CMS, based off of their program interests, but only if parents are on board.

There will be six sessions at Hopewell High School from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sessions are open to all families, no matter which school their child attends now.

VIDEO: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to shift from School Choice to Program Choice by 2027

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to shift from School Choice to Program Choice by 2027

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