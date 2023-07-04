‘Insane’: Drivers swarm to Sheetz for July 4th deal

HICKORY, N.C. — Until supplies last, all gas at Sheetz is only $1.776 in honor of America claiming independence in 1776.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with drivers excited about the price drop in Hickory. He waited about 15 minutes in line but got 14 gallons of gas for only $25.

“At first I didn’t believe it,” said Anayeli Magana. “My boyfriend told me, ‘Hey, gas prices are one dollar.”

By 9 a.m. this morning, word had gotten out in the Hickory area of the dramatic price drop at all of the Sheetz convenience stores in the area.

“I was laying in bed and seen the news and I jumped up. Come on down,” one driver said.

The company says they’re hoping the price drop provides customers with a little more change in their pockets for the holiday.

“The prices are insane because it’s been at three dollars for so long,” another driver exclaimed. “My mom actually sent me a picture of the gas prices so that’s how I knew to come.”

Sheetz has 675 stores in North Carolina and five other states. All of them are participating in the 1776 pricing…that started at 12:01 am and runs though midnight.

Derrick Knight drives a Sheetz tanker truck and says they’ve been planning this for weeks. He just refilled the tanks here with nearly 9000-gallons.

“We have drivers come in every hour or so,” Knight said. “They won’t run out of gas.”

The company says the price drop is good for all blends of gasoline and is well below the state average of 3.21 cent a gallon. Dennis Turner is thankful for what the company is doing.

“That’s amazing. It’s something you know that people want to help other people out. Big companies like this…that’s great,” he said.

