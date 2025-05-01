Inside Huntington Bank’s plan to accelerate Carolinas expansion

Huntington National Bank is moving multiple years ahead of schedule in its Carolinas expansion.

Huntington Bank, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, initially announced plans last year to add 350 employees and open 55 branches across the Carolinas by 2029. The bank is now aiming to complete the expansion by 2027.

“We have pulled what was a five-year investment plan into three years,” Brant Standridge, Huntington’s president of consumer and regional banking, told CBJ. “2025 will be a big year, but 2026 will be a substantial year. We’ll open more than 20 locations in 2026, and we’ll do the same thing in 2027.”

