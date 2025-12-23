Instacart to stop AI-driven pricing after Consumer Reports investigation

CHARLOTTE — Instacart announced Monday that it‘s pulling a program that charged shoppers different prices for the same items.

The program had been meant to help grocers and retailers see different prices for the same product at different stores.

This decision comes after a Consumer Reports investigation revealed some consumers faced price discrepancies of up to 23%.

Instacart began its pricing experiments in 2023, affecting major retailers such as Costco, Kroger and Safeway. The company has not disclosed how many customers were impacted by this pricing practice, but it will end the service, effective immediately, the Associated Press reports.

According to Instacart, grocery stores will continue to set their own prices on the delivery website, and they may still offer different prices at different brick-and-mortar locations. Consumer Reports advises shoppers to buy groceries in person when possible and use money-saving strategies, like planning lists and buying in bulk.

Last week, Instacart faced other legal issues, agreeing to a $60 million settlement regarding deceptive practices that included misleading advertising about free deliveries and undisclosed service fees. While the company denied any wrongdoing, they say they opted for the settlement to focus on their business operations moving forward.

VIDEO: Digital pricing expanding in US grocery stores

Digital pricing expanding in US grocery stores

©2025 Cox Media Group