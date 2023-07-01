International African Museum opens in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The International African Museum has opened up in South Carolina.

The IAMM opened to the public on June 27 after several celebrations and community events. The museum’s nine distinct galleries show how enslaved and free Africans shaped economic, political, and cultural development.

The project took over 20 years of planning.

“After decades of planning and hard work, we were thrilled to officially open IAAM to the public earlier this week,” said Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of IAAM in a release.

Some of the galleries in the museum include the Transatlantic Experience, the Atlantic Worlds Gallery, the South Carolina Connections Gallery, theInternational African Museum, the American Journeys Gallery, the Carolina Gold Gallery, the African Roots Gallery, The Theater, and the Special Exhibitions Gallery.

The Ford Motor Company Fund and Bank of America helped fund the exhibit.

