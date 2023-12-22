International food grocery story coming to South Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — An internationally diverse grocery store is opening a new storefront on South Boulevard.

Compare Foods features Hispanic and Latin American ingredients but has a wide variety of North American staples as well.

According to Cynthia Cruz with Compare Foods, the new store will have two restaurants, a coffee and ice cream shop, and a bakery.

It’ll be located at Tyvola Road and South Boulevard.

The chain has locations in Belmont, Huntersville, Matthews, Pineville, Waxhaw, Indian Trail, and Concord in North Carolina. In South Carolina, there are storefronts in Fort Mill and Indian Land.

Details on the opening date haven’t been released yet.

