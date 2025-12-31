International Hot Rod Association buys Rockingham Speedway

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — The International Hot Rod Association announced on Wednesday they have purchased Rockingham Speedway.

Known as The Rock, Rockingham Speedway has a storied history in NASCAR and is deeply connected to the City of Rockingham.

With plans to restore and enhance the venue, IHRA aims to create a multi-use destination featuring upgrades, improved fan amenities, and entertainment options.

Darryl Cuttell, Owner of IHRA, emphasized the importance of Rockingham Speedway in the community.

“IHRA recognizes what Rockingham Speedway means to this community and to motorsports fans around the world,” he said.

In August, Channel 9 reported that Richmond County Commissioner Jamie Gathings revealed that the track asked for $375,000 to cover SAFER Barriers.

Documents showed that the former track owner, Dan Lovenheim, had additional unpaid bills from HVAC, sewer, and rental companies, amounting to more than $600,000.

The track was originally put up for sale this past May after it held a NASCAR Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race for the first time in over a decade in April.

