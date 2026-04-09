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Veteran event planner named leader of 2027 Military World Games in Charlotte

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Jeremiah Shirk
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A veteran event planner with experience coordinating major national events, including Super Bowls and presidential inaugurations, has been named the leader of the 2027 Military World Games in Charlotte.

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Jeremiah Shirk will serve as president and chief operating officer for the international event, which is expected to bring more than 10,000 athletes from over 140 nations to the Carolinas.

Shirk will oversee venue operations, logistics, and coordination with government, military, and public‑safety partners as Charlotte prepares to host one of the largest multi‑sport events in the world.

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