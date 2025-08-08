Intersection improvement project to cause delays on Waxhaw road

WAXHAW, N.C. — Drivers in the area of NC-16 (Providence Road) and Pine Oak Road in Waxhaw should prepare for traffic delays during the week of August 11 due to construction activities, town officials said.

Flaggers will manage traffic flow on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, as crews work on an intersection improvement project.

The construction is part of a long-term safety improvement initiative coordinated with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Prescot Village development.

The intersection is being prepared for conversion to a right-in/right-out configuration, although the exact date for this change has not been announced.

What drivers need to know:

Delays are expected, especially during peak travel times.

Flaggers will be onsite to manage traffic on Providence and Pine Oak roads.

Work is weather-dependent and limited to the days listed. Any changes in the construction schedule will be shared online and on our social media pages.

Town officials said, “We understand the inconvenience that comes with traffic disruptions, and we appreciate your patience as we work to improve safety and traffic flow in this area. Please allow extra travel time and use caution in the work zone.”

