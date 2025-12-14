Interstate 85 lanes to close for Belmont bridge repairs

BELMONT, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 South in Belmont will close on Sunday night to complete repairs on a bridge damaged earlier this year.

Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, a contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the two left lanes of I-85 South between Exits 26 and 27 to inspect and repair the Belmont Mt. Holly Road bridge over the interstate.

The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

The repairs involve heat-straightening the beams of the bridge, a process where crews heat the steel to expand it and use restraints and other tools to restore the beams to their original shape, officials said. This operation follows damage caused by a truck hitting the bridge earlier this year.

