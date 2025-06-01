Local

Interstate shut down, 3 in hospital following shootout

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
MORGANTON, N.C. — Burke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a shootout in Morganton on Saturday evening.

Deputies arrived at the scene on Kathy Road near a farm supply store before 9 p.m.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was on the scene. Officials told him the shootout resulted in three people being hospitalized.

Multiple weapons were used in the shooting, and the scene stretched for about half a mile of roadway, deputies said.

Officials told Faherty that the shootout occurred between people in cars and multiple vehicles were struck.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

