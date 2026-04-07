‘Invaluable skills’: Charlotte seeks local businesses for youth employment program

CHARLOTTE — For decades, the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program has been connecting Charlotte students with summer career building opportunities.

Maayan Eaves first joined at just 16 years old, interning at Elevation Church and CharMeck 311.

“I did the program for two years in a row,” she said. “The first time, I loved it so much I had to come back.”

The program alum says it helped set her up for success and paved the path for her current career as a public relations specialist for the City of Charlotte.

“No matter where I was placed I was going to gain invaluable skills that were going to help me in college, help me brand professionally, and to put me on a trajectory for the career that I have now,” she told Channel 9’s Miana Massey.

This year, program leaders say interest in the program is at an all-time high.

“This is our 40th year of having the opportunity to work with youth across the city to provide paid career experiences to help them as they figure out what they want to do,” Raquishela Stewart, the deputy director of housing and neighborhood services, said.

Stewart says the program is about more than just the job. It’s about what students take away from it.

“They are learning about customer service, financial literacy,” she said. “They are learning about the different paths of healthcare, even nutrition. The list goes on and on.”

With more students applying, the need for employers is also growing. Now, the city is calling on local businesses to get involved.

“We need organizations that can offer an experience to our youth this summer,” Stewart said. “If that’s not possible, there is an option to sponsor a youth or to be a subject matter expert.”

Any business owner who wants to join the program can find more information here. The deadline to apply is Friday.

The program takes place from June 22 to July 31.

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