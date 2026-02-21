Investigation: Deadly fire at Denny Hamlin’s family’s home ruled accidental, cause undetermined

STANLY, N.C. — Gaston County Fire officials have completed their investigation report on a fire at the home of Denny Hamlin’s parents.

Denny Hamlin’s father, Dennis Hamlin, died following the fire, and his mother, Mary Lou Hamlin, was sent to the hospital with critical injuries. She has since improved, Denny Hamlin shared on social media.

The home on Blacksnake Road caught fire on Dec. 28, 2025. The structure collapsed as a result of extensive damage from the fire, officials said.

Gaston County Fire officials released a completed report on Friday.

Officials said the fire was accidental and started in a bedroom. They were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

