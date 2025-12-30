NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin long praised his parents’ sacrifices before deadly house fire

CHARLOTTE — NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin often spoke about the sacrifices his parents made to help him chase his racing dreams, which is a message echoed again after his father died following a house fire in Gaston County and his mother was left critically injured.

Dennis Hamlin, 75, died at a hospital after escaping the two-story house fire which broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire had engulfed the house by the time first responders got there.

Denny Hamlin’s mother, Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, survived but has “catastrophic injuries” after the fire on Blacksnake Road in Stanely.

Denny Hamlin celebrated his 60th NASCAR Cup Series victory this year and dedicated the win to his dad.

He was emotional at the news conference after the race in October when he talked about the sacrifices his parents made, which helped him reach his NASCAR dreams.

“They sold everything they had, and we almost lost our house a couple times, and just tried to keep it all going,” Denny Hamlin said.

He tied Kevin Harvick in October for the 10th most NASCAR Cup Series wins.

At the race, the announcer said, “No. 60 for Denny Hamlin comes in the most dramatic fashion. He’s wanted it for his dad, Dennis. He makes it happen here in Las Vegas.”

Denny Hamlin dedicated that win to his dad.

“It definitely means a lot,” he said after winning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “It’s great that it’s all paid off, and certainly they’re getting the life now that they deserve.”

After the win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin said he will always treasure that win for his dad.

“I’m glad he was able to see (Number) 60. That was, you know, super important to me,” he said.

Denny Hamlin hasn’t said anything publicly about the deadly house fire but NASCAR released this statement Tuesday:

“NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Denny Hamlin and the entire Hamlin family. Dennis Hamlin instilled a love of racing in his son and sacrificed greatly to develop Denny into a world-class talent in the sport. We also continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to Denny’s mother, Mary Lou, and hope for her full recovery.”

Mary Lou Hamlin is being treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Burn Center in Winston-Salem, Gaston County EMS said.

“Due to the extent of fire and resulting structural collapse, the cause is currently undetermined. However, the investigation is ongoing,” Gaston County EMS said.

