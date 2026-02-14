Investigation launched after body found in Cabarrus County house fire

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a body was found in a house fire on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a call about a house fire in Harrisburg around 7:40 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.

While firefighters extinguished the blaze, first responders said they located a deceased adult male inside the home. The scene was secured.

Officials said the fire and the circumstances around the death are under investigation. The sheriff’s office is processing the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

