DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Central University is on lockdown due to an investigation near its campus Tuesday night, according to reports from WRAL.

The Durham Police Department said Lawson Street will be closed from Lincoln Street to Fayetteville Street.

The nature of the call is unknown at this time, according to WRAL.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 in custody after lockdown at Wingate University

1 in custody after lockdown at Wingate University

©2024 Cox Media Group