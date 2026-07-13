Vigil held in Charlotte for man who was shot, killed by federal agents in Houston

CHARLOTTE — A crowd gathered outside Manolo’s Bakery in east Charlotte in tribute to a man shot and killed by federal agents in Texas.

It’s the latest protest following multiple deadly shootings involving immigration agents nationwide, and the Border Patrol Operation in Charlotte.

City Councilman JD Mazuera Arias was one of those who spoke Sunday night.

“Human dignity should never depend on a piece of paper, on the color of your skin, on your zip code, where you were born, or which side of the border you stand on,” he said.

The shooting happened last Tuesday in Houston.

Immigration officials say an officer acted in self-defense, after Lorenzo Araujo rammed a law enforcement vehicle during a traffic stop.

Three other men detained during the operation said that didn’t happen.

Houston city leaders say federal authorities are not sharing key information about the case.

The county’s district attorney plans to ask a judge for access to the van involved.

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