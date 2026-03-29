Investigation underway after 17-year-old was shot in Pageland

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater, a 17-year-old was shot outside the city limits of Pageland Saturday night.

Our sister station WPDE reports that the teen’s condition has not yet been released.

The sheriff said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is helping with the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Family member of Pageland 9-year-old speaks out after fatal shooting

Family member of Pageland 9-year-old speaks out after fatal shooting

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