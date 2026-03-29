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Investigation underway after 17-year-old was shot in Pageland

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office (WSOC)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater, a 17-year-old was shot outside the city limits of Pageland Saturday night.

Our sister station WPDE reports that the teen’s condition has not yet been released.

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The sheriff said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is helping with the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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