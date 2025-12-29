Investigation underway after deadly hit-and-run crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place Sunday.

Deputies and North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers shut down Morgan Mill Road between Zebulon Williams and Watson Church roads around 7 p.m.

We’re asking for details about the crash and who was killed.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

