Investigation underway after Watauga County school received threat

BOONE, N.C. — A threat made against Watauga High School in Boone is being investigated by law enforcement.

The threat was reported via an anonymous tip and was intended for Monday, Sept. 15.

According to Watauga County Schools (WCS), the credibility of the threat remains unknown at this time, the Watauga Democrat reports.

In response to the potential threat, Watauga High School will operate under its SECURE protocols. These measures include monitored entry and exit, as well as the use of metal detectors to enhance safety.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is working with the school system to investigate the threat.

