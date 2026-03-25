Hit-and-run crash leaves Kings Mountain community in shock, search for driver underway

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police are searching for a driver following a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night in Kings Mountain. The crash occurred on East King Street near Highway 161.

The collision forced authorities to shut down a section of East King Street during the initial investigation.

Residents in the community expressed concern over traffic safety in the area where the crash occurred.

John, a local resident, described the stretch of road as particularly hazardous for pedestrians.

“Well, that’s a dangerous place, right there,” John said. “People step right out in front of you. I don’t think it’s just, it’s the world. People won’t slow down for nothing.”

Haley Mabe was working the closing shift at Blackwood Drive-In nearby when she noticed the arrival of emergency responders. She noted that violent or fatal incidents are uncommon in the local area.

“Honestly, that’s really crazy and kind of scary, because stuff like that doesn’t happen very, very seldom,” Mabe said.

Mabe said the community began discussing the crash the following morning as news of the death circulated.

“There were police lights and an ambulance and stuff like that over there. And some we were talking about this morning, and people were saying that the guy that got hit, he did die, which is kind of crazy, especially here at Kings,” Mabe said.

While police have not yet confirmed the name of the deceased, residents believe the victim is likely a local individual. John noted the emotional impact of the event on the community.

“Pray for. About all I can do,” John said. “I hate it for them. I really do. It’s a sad situation. I just don’t like people to hit somebody and run off.”

Police said they plan to release the name of the victim and a description of the suspect vehicle once the information becomes available.

However, no specific timeline for the release of these details has been provided.

VIDEO: Man arrested, charged in deadly east Charlotte hit-and-run crash

Man arrested, charged in deadly east Charlotte hit-and-run crash

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