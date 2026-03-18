Charlotte neighborhood plagued by mail delivery delays, residents frustrated

CHARLOTTE — Residents of the Biddleville neighborhood in Charlotte are reporting severe mail delivery delays, with some neighbors going up to 10 days without receiving any mail. The service issues have persisted for the last six to nine months, according to local residents.

The U.S. Postal Service attributed the delays to extensive route lengths and is currently evaluating adjustments to the delivery schedule. While the agency stated it is reviewing the situation, some neighbors have reported finding their missing mail discarded in the streets and trash containers.

Joli Lyon, who has lived in Biddleville for seven years, said the mail issues have become serious over the last nine months. She noted that her mailbox is frequently empty despite expecting important documents.

“We went seven days with receiving no mail at one point and most recently, 10 days with no mail,” Lyon said.

Lyon cited a specific instance where her car registration, dated Dec. 28, was not delivered until March 12. This left her with less than three weeks to pay the registration fee before its March 31 deadline.

“My car registration was dated Dec. 28, and it was delivered on March 12,” Lyon said. “When’s it due? March 31st. Well, that doesn’t give you much time to pay. No, it doesn’t.”

Beyond individual delays, Lyon reported that neighbors have discovered mail in improper locations. She has been in contact with at least a dozen other residents through text messages and emails who have reported similar experiences, including one neighbor who received a W-two form a month late.

“We have had neighbors who have found their own mail in the middle of the street,” Lyon said. “We have had neighbors who found mail in trash containers and went out and delivered it to our neighbors themselves.”

Security concerns have added to the neighborhood’s frustration. Last week, a resident captured video of a person stealing packages from a porch. Residents said they have been told that the Postal Service is prioritizing package delivery over standard letters, yet the delays and thefts continue to affect the community.

When Lyon filed a complaint about the missing mail, she said the agency suggested she visit the post office to pick up her own mail. As a remote worker, she said the suggestion was not a viable solution to the service failure.

“I think that’s absurd, because while I do work remotely, I do have that luxury, I still have a job to do,” Lyon said. “I can’t do my job and their job.”

Some mail carriers have reportedly told residents that their specific delivery routes are too long and that management is aware of the burden.

One resident received a letter from the agency confirming that while a new employee has been assigned to the route, the Postal Service is still evaluating adjustments to the extensive delivery path.

Philip Bogenberger, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, issued a statement apologizing for the service gaps. He emphasized that carriers are committed to timely and accurate delivery and that the agency is working to rectify the situation in Biddleville.

The U.S. Postal Service is currently reviewing the delivery situation and will conduct additional training for carriers if necessary. Neighbors said they are hopeful after spotting a new mail carrier in the neighborhood last week.

VIDEO: Woman thinks someone got their hands on her mother’s mail, then her mom’s money

Woman thinks someone got their hands on her mother’s mail, then her mom’s money

©2026 Cox Media Group