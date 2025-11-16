Investigation underway after York County inmate dies in custody

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate at the York County Detention Center died after experiencing a medical emergency Saturday.

The inmate collapsed in the shower shortly after 4:50 p.m., prompting other inmates to alert the detention center staff. Officers responded immediately, finding the inmate unresponsive and began life-saving measures. Emergency Medical Services arrived approximately 10 minutes later and continued efforts to revive him before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m.

The inmate’s death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The male’s identity won’t be released until the investigation is complete.

The inmate had been in custody since Jan. 30.

