Police investigate homicide at north Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — One person died and an investigation is unfolding in an apartment complex parking lot in north Charlotte late Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the area along Oaklawn Avenue around 4 p.m. At the scene, we could see several fire engines, ambulances, and growing crowds of people.

Firefighters extinguished a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was on fire and smoking. It was stopped partially on the sidewalk and appeared to have front-end damage.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person died and a homicide investigation was underway.

Police officers blocked nearby roads as the investigation unfolded and taped off the parking lot of the apartment complex.

CMPD did not share suspect information.

