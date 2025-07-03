Investigation underway for fatal York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A fatal accident occurred early this morning on Hord Road in York County, resulting in the death of the driver, Samuel Thomasson, Jr.

The incident took place just after 3:30 a.m. when Thomasson’s 2010 Ford SUV veered off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers, along with the Coroner’s Office, are conducting an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

