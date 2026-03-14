Investigation underway following deadly Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — A man is in custody following a deadly shooting that took place in Hickory Friday night.

The incident took place outside an apartment complex in southwest Hickory.

Police told Channel 9 a total of three people got shot and one of them was killed.

We’re told the victim lived in a public housing community and was a good man.

Investigators have not said anything about what sparked the violence.

Several neighbors told us they heard gunshots around 9 p.m.

The two other men were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Police have been able to make an arrest in this case. The suspect has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

VIDEO: Old Dominion University shooting suspect with ties to ISIS attempted to buy guns in Charlotte

Old Dominion University shooting suspect with ties to ISIS attempted to buy guns in Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group