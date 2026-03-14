Shooting investigation underway in Hickory, at least one dead

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Hickory on Friday night.

It happened before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex on 2nd Street Court SW.

Neighbors told Channel 9 they heard multiple rounds fired in the parking lot.

One person was allegedly killed, and three others were hurt.

Nearly two dozen officers from Hickory Police and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Investigators have not said whether anyone is in custody or what may have led to the shooting.

However, no additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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