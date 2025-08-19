Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Wingate after deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Canary Court.

The incident occurred when deputies arrived at a home following reports of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. During the encounter, one individual was shot by a deputy and was taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that all deputies involved in the incident are safe and uninjured. Sheriff Eddie Cathey has requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation, which is standard procedure in such cases.

Authorities have stated that this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Further information will be provided as the investigation continues.

