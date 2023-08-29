Local

Investigators determine cause of Mooresville house explosion that killed NFL player’s father

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

AFTER: Home explosion on Barber Loop Road near Old Arborway Road in Iredell County.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The collapse at NFL cornerback Caleb Farley’s home that killed his father earlier this month was caused by a natural gas explosion, according to a new report Tuesday from the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The explosion happened around 12 a.m. last Tuesday on Barber Loop in Mooresville, which is near Lake Norman.

RELATED: NFL player’s father killed in Mooresville home explosion
Image 1 of 10

NFL Player Caleb Farley's home in Lake Norman collapses after reported explosion

The home was bought by Tennessee Titans Cornerback and Maiden native Caleb Farley for his father, Robert Farley.

Robert was found dead in the debris after the explosion caused the house to collapse.

Investigators believe it was an accident that started in a bedroom.

According to the fire marshal’s office on Tuesday, the exact point of origin for the natural gas explosion is still unknown. They can’t continue the investigation because of “the instability of the remaining structure.”

RELATED STORIES:

The fire marshal’s office said “remaining investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance provider.”

Dominion Energy, which serves the home, said in a statement to Channel 9 last week that it had representatives among the first responders who showed up after the explosion.

“We continue working in coordination with emergency personnel on this ongoing investigation,” Dominion Energy said in a statement.

(WATCH: Son says father who died in home explosion taught him respect)

Son says father who died in home explosion taught him respect



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read